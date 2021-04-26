ImageCash Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, ImageCash has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $65,236.66 and $61.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00060734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00281165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00992566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.00718472 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,663.14 or 0.99928258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,268,154 coins and its circulating supply is 5,149,154 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

