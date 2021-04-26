ImageCoin (IMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $347,041.80

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $347,041.80 and $186,406.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,097,819 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.