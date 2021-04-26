IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240.42 ($16.21).

IMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,523 ($19.90) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,331.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,225.82. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 771.50 ($10.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

In other IMI news, insider Ajai Puri bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Also, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,030 shares of company stock worth $3,997,131.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

