Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $37.56

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.56, but opened at $38.83. Immunocore shares last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 11 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

