Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,873.50 ($24.48).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 6,800 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20). Also, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total transaction of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,486.50 ($19.42) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,758 ($22.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,479.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,459.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

