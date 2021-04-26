Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.08.

IMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Imperial Oil to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$31.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.28. The company has a market cap of C$23.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.53. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.