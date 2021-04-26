Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stake Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,791 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 7.29% of Impinj worth $97,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $55.38 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $1,880,405 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

