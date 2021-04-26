Impleum Market Cap Tops $55,978.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $55,978.00 and $1.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impleum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Impleum has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,617,511 coins and its circulating supply is 9,510,565 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.