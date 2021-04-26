Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 881.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Inari Medical worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 947.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inari Medical by 300.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $21,904,804.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,701,206 shares of company stock valued at $190,121,620 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $108.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.77. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.