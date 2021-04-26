Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.0928 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Incent has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $377,444.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00284367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.97 or 0.00992744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.21 or 0.00724974 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,856.08 or 1.00315808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.