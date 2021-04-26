Indexed Finance (NDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $652,700.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $652,700.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.58 or 0.00016105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00279120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.65 or 0.01009217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00728854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00025178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,396.83 or 1.00231306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

