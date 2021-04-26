Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.60

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

ISMAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

