INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $358.18 million, a PE ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 1.03. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.