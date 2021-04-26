Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.55. 6,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,564. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,504,000 after purchasing an additional 451,853 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 662,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

