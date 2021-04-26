Infosys (INFY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Infosys (NYSE: INFY):

4/19/2021 – Infosys had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infosys’ fourth-quarter of fiscal 2021 benefited from large deal wins and fast-growing digital services. The Infosys CobaltTM cloud portfolio witnessed solid traction. The company’s sustained focus on Agile Digital and artificial intelligence (AI) -driven Core services is a tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, data and analytics is a key driver. Higher investments by clients in digital transformation, AI and automation are an upside. However, Infosys is suffering from increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Further, currency volatility between the India rupee and the U.S. dollar is a concern.”

4/14/2021 – Infosys had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/13/2021 – Infosys had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Infosys had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.80 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.33.

3/23/2021 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.80 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,312,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Infosys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,830 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

