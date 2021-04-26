Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 147.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of INBX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,055. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

