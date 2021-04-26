Ink Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $530.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00282738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.51 or 0.00992887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00729305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,962.22 or 1.00050337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.