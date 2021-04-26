Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $10.67 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizPro, a solid state LiDAR that offers performance and value for automotive and other applications. It also manufactures InnovizOne, an automotive- grade LiDAR sensor that provides 3D sensing for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous driving.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.