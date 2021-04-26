Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.12

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.12 and last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 33522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.98.

INO.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.99. The stock has a market cap of C$328.22 million and a P/E ratio of 16.28.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.