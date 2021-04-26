InsaneCoin Price Down 25% Over Last Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $310,256.47 and approximately $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.33 or 0.00508747 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005753 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00026163 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.95 or 0.02585654 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000180 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,362,011 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.