Insider Buying: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Bill Maher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $60,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,112.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, April 19th, Bill Maher purchased 7,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $60,760.00.

Shares of AEF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,249. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 432,213 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

