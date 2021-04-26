Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases 10,117 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 496.30 ($6.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The company has a market cap of £15.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 505.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 493.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 602.38 ($7.87).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

