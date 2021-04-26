Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys 6,900 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,258.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at C$131,068.12.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,293.00.

TSE:QTRH traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 103,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.68 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$283.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

