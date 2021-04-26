Insider Buying: Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Purchases 385 Shares of Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 87,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,693. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

