Insider Buying: Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Purchases 8,104 Shares of Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 8,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 573 ($7.49) per share, for a total transaction of £46,435.92 ($60,668.83).
Paul Christopher Swinney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 2,006 shares of Tristel stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.27) per share, for a total transaction of £12,697.98 ($16,589.99).
- On Thursday, April 1st, Paul Christopher Swinney sold 2,006 shares of Tristel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £12,637.80 ($16,511.37).
- On Monday, March 1st, Paul Christopher Swinney sold 117,866 shares of Tristel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £660,049.60 ($862,359.03).
Shares of TSTL traded down GBX 107 ($1.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 563 ($7.36). 1,093,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,267. The stock has a market cap of £264.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45. Tristel plc has a 1-year low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 630.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.23.
Tristel Company Profile
Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.
Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.