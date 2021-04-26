Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells 1,173 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.37. 38,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,756. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

