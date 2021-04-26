Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,409. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

