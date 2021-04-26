Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CEO Sells 33,796 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.48. 1,795,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,855. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.