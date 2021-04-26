Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00.

Baker Hughes Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75.

NYSE AI traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,011. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.