Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells 3,926 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $457,536.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,507,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,431,365.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,591 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $548,211.31.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,470 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total value of $992,091.10.

On Monday, April 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $426,686.40.

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

CorVel stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $120.47.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

