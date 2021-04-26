Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells 18,905 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 18,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $57,282.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,422.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ELVT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. 281,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,316. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

