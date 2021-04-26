Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Sells 40,500 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FITB traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $40.46.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.