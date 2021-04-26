Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Sells 40,500 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FITB traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

