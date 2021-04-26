Insider Selling: Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Insider Sells 23,068 Shares of Stock

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Clifford Thomas Elphick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of Gem Diamonds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 67.44 ($0.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.16. The company has a market cap of £94.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.85. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.40 ($1.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several research firms have commented on GEMD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

