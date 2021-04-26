Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells 7,388 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,781,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $120,167.51.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $8,552,890.08.

On Monday, April 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $7,791,068.04.

On Friday, April 16th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 51,123 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $8,094,815.82.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $9,546,122.28.

On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23.

GH stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.68. 671,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,600. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -86.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

