Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells 751 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $120,167.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $8,552,890.08.

On Monday, April 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $7,791,068.04.

On Friday, April 16th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 51,123 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $8,094,815.82.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28.

On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23.

GH stock traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 671,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,600. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,633,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after acquiring an additional 383,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,151,000 after acquiring an additional 338,191 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

