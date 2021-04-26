Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.69 on Monday, reaching $865.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,011. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $492.00 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $750.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

