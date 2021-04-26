Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Sells 6,469 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Borge Hald sold 78,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $3,449,940.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $14,224,000.00.

NYSE:MDLA traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.83. 1,592,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. Citigroup upgraded Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

