Insider Selling: Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,641.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Angelic Diaz Taube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medley Management alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 2,001 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $12,666.33.

On Thursday, April 15th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 88,792 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $738,749.44.

Shares of Medley Management stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,809. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Medley Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 11.47% of Medley Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.