Insider Selling: Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$13,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$668,708.40.
Harold Kunik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$35,105.00.
M stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.92. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248. The company has a market cap of C$31.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mosaic Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.76.
About Mosaic Capital
Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.
