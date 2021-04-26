Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Sells 828 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

