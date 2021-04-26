Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 1,189 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $353,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.46. 3,279,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,198. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.
Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.