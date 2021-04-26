Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 1,189 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $353,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.46. 3,279,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,198. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.