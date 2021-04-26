Insider Selling: STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julia Madsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

NYSE STE traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $216.51. 12,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,642. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.22. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $138.66 and a 52-week high of $215.47.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 145.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 12.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

