Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells 12,723 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Sheryl Palmer sold 100 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $3,255.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05.

On Thursday, April 1st, Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $1,191,988.49.

On Monday, March 29th, Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.31. 803,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

