Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells 12,723 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, Sheryl Palmer sold 100 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $3,255.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $1,191,988.49.
- On Monday, March 29th, Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40.
Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.31. 803,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
