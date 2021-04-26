Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $60,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TechTarget alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Don Hawk sold 2,628 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $200,621.52.

On Friday, March 19th, Don Hawk sold 797 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $60,627.79.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.05. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,934. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.