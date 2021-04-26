Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells 1,629 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $20,146.23.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10.

NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. 83,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,283. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REAL. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.