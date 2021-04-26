Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 11,666 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TNET traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. 264,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
