Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 11,666 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TNET traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. 264,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

