Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CFO Sells 6,656 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00.
Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,223. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after purchasing an additional 101,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,065,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
