Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CFO Sells 6,656 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,223. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after purchasing an additional 101,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,065,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

