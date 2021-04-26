Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises comprises approximately 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Insight Enterprises worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

