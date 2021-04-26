Insight Protocol (INX) Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $935,377.02 and $174,597.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.75 or 0.00737236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00094134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.57 or 0.07359304 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

