Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $299.74

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $299.74 and last traded at $299.74, with a volume of 2884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.50.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.49.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

